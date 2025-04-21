Musheer Khan is yet to play a game in the IPL 2025 so far. Picked up by PBKS, young Musheer promises a lot and is sure to make a impact when he gets his chance. Ahead of that, he received a bat as a gift from Virat Kohli after the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Mullanpur. He went to the RCB dressing room to request for a bat from Kohli and also told that he has already played with Kohli's bats brought by his brother Sarfaraz Khan and scored many runs. Kohli gave him a bat and the youngster was spotted very excited about it. IPL 2025: A Revamp in Approach Against Slow Left-Arm Spinners Helps Virat Kohli Continue Upward Trajectory.

Virat Kohli Gifts Bat to Musheer Khan

Thank You for making Musheer's day, Virat bhaiya! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ALqSrcZR18 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)