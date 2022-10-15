India clinched their record seventh Asia Cup title after a dominating victory over Sri Lanka in the final of 2022 edition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The Indian bowlers put on an inspired performance by chipping in early wickets after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. Smriti Mandhana sealed the chase with a smashing half-century and a six off the last ball. After this thrashing victory over Sri Lanka and securing the title, Indian cricket fans and ex-players took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the champions.

'Champions'

'7 Out Of 8 Asia Cup Wins'

Champions of Asia 🏆 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 👏🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🙌🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/7pTYYoRxhW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2022

'Harmanpreet Kaur Leads the Way to Victory'

Harmanpreet Kaur led India are the champions of Asia Cup 2022. What a victory by them, what a tournament! pic.twitter.com/SLhhRqz3p9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2022

'Pride'

Indian team with the Asia Cup 2022 Trophy, they made us proud. pic.twitter.com/zwPLYs5gRN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2022

'Convincing Win'

What a fabulous team effort & convincing win in final at Asia Cup.many congratulations to all the players & support staff for their wonderful effort. 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen @ImHarmanpreet #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/i2QaT3izhe — Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) October 15, 2022

'Total Domination'

If "Total Domination" was a picture. 🇮🇳♥️

Congrats to Captain Harmanpreet and co. for yet another Asia Cup triumph. 🔥🙌#CricketTwitter #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/opCAhFrWZr

— Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) October 15, 2022

