In the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India national cricket team is playing against the Pakistan national cricket team. Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma, Indian captain for One day International lost the toss for the 12 th consecutive time - The streak begins from 2023 ICC World Cup Final at Ahmedabad and continues even today. This is a record for most toss losses in ODI history, surpassing Netherlands total of 11. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq Replaces Fakhar Zaman As PAK Opt to Bat, IND Field Unchanged Side

India Set Unwanted Record of Most Consecutive Toss Losses

India now has the MOST consecutive toss losses in ODI history. Most consecutive tosses lost 12* - India🇮🇳 in 2023-25 11 - Netherlands🇳🇱 in 2011-13 The streak begins from 2023 World Cup Final at Ahmedabad and continues even today.#INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/juAb3jMrQp — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 23, 2025

