Varun Chakaravarthy shines on his ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debut as he dismantles the New Zealand batters by spinning an web around him and takes his maiden five-wicket haul. India had a low score of 250 runs to defend but Varun dismissed Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry to complete his five-wicket haul, Varun's performance has surely helped Rohit Sharma find a key weapon ahead of the semifinal and final. Varun Chakaravarthy Mistakenly Kicks the Ball Over Boundary Line On A Free Hit During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Varun Chakaravarthy Scalps First Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs

