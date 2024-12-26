A group of Indian fans gathered outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to cheer for the India national cricket team in their Boxing Day Test against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has turned out to be a pretty exciting one and it is levelled 1-1. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, the fans showcased their support for Rohit Sharma and co. Fans also waved a massive Indian flag while also playing trumpets. India have won the last two times they played Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024.

Indian Fans Cheer for Rohit Sharma and Co Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

#WATCH | Melbourne, Australia: Indian Cricket fans cheer for Team India outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the Boxing Day Test Match between India and Australia pic.twitter.com/bAs7y0Tci1 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

