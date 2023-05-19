On the verge of elimination and fighting to have some outside chance, Rajasthan Royals make some changes in their lineup against Punjab Kings. Joe Root has to make way for Trent Boult who is fit. Riyan Parag comes in as an extra batter. Ravi Ashwin misses out with a back spasm and Navdeep Saini gets an opportunity for him. Dhruv Jurel features in the impact player list. PBKS stays unchanged and Nathan Ellis all set to come in as impact player.

PBKS vs RR Playing XI

