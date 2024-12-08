Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 will likely be the final day of the contest, given how far Australia are ahead in the Test, and India are lagging after a poor show on Day 2. Day 3 commencing 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 Series. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 at Adelaide will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Mohammed Shami Likely To Play Last Two Test Matches of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Star Indian Pacer Set to Leave For Australia After SMAT 2024 Pre-Quarterfinal: Report.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Game Day! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 Second Test ⏰ 9:30 AM onwards.. Watch LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/PpquhzfWN3 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 6, 2024

