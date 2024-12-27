India will look to finish off Australia's tail on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, which is being held at MCG. The IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test will start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 27. The broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 are with Star Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 2 at MCG will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. 'Clown Kohli' Australian Newspaper Targets Virat Kohli With a Cheeky Back Page Image After His Shoulder Charge on 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test 2024 Day 2 Live

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah powers India’s fightback as Australia finish day 1 at 311/6 A spirited effort from Bumrah with the ball brings India back into the contest, but Steve Smith’s knock keeps Australia in control at stumps. The day ends with Australia… pic.twitter.com/I3uu9dH0m8 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 26, 2024

