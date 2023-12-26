India lock horns with South Africa in the 1st of a two-match Test series on December 26. The IND vs SA 1st Test will be played at the SuperSport Park and it the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar app and website are the platforms to tune into. DD Sports will also provide IND vs SA live telecast but on DD Free Dish and also on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc and cable TV . 'You Will Get an Answer for Sure in Due Course' Says Team India Captain Rohit Sharma On His T20I Future.

IND vs SA 1st Test DD Sports

Gear up for the 1st Test against South Africa. 🇿🇦vs🇮🇳 | 1st Test⚡ 🏟: SuperSport Park, Centurion 🕚: 1:30 PM PM IST 📺: LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/P5zElAGm3N — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 26, 2023

