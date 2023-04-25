Jasprit Bumrah was spotted in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium to show support for his side Mumbai Indians as they faced Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The premier pace bowler recently had a successful back surgery and has started his rehabilitation. Bumrah's picture of attending the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Fans React As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Shubman Gill During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Jasprit Bumrah Attends GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match

