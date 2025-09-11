Freshly turned 24, Jayden Seales produced an enthralling showcase of bowling in the Caribbean Premier League 2025, where the pace claimed a four-wicket haul in the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 match. Seales knocked over Quentin Sampson with a perfect yorker, to first bundle the Warriors for 99, and secondly, gift himself a memorable four-fer as a post-birthday present. Sampson shuffled too much and wanted to play the ball on the leg-side, only for Seales to bowl an absolute peach of a delivery that rattled the batter's stumps, earning himself match figures of 4-15. Earlier, Seales wreaked havoc on Guyana Amazon Warriors' top order, dismissing Moeen Ali, Ben McDermott, and Shimron Hetmyer. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Four Wickets in CPL 2025; Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo Shine Bright As ABF Qualify For Playoffs.

Jayden Seales With A Perfect Yorker!

