Jofra Archer has been out from competitive cricket since 2021 struggling to get back to action due to his relapsing elbow injury. Archer made a short comeback in early 2023 playing in the SA20 and for England. But after playing a match in IPL he again got ruled out for a significant time. Now he is recovering from the injury gradually making his way back to top level cricket eying the T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of that he was spotted playing in the County Championship Second XI match where he bamboozled the batter with a jag-backing inswinger, dismissing him LBW. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Amy Jones Set To Take Part in Upcoming Hundred 2024 Draft.

Jofra Archer Dismisses Batter in County Championship Second XI Match With Big Inswinger

Jofra Archer. Second XI match. Ridiculous hoop. Play that. pic.twitter.com/F18Addh3z5 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) March 1, 2024

