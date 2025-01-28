Hardik Pandya will feature for Team India in the next India vs England third T20I 2025 at Rajkot. Pandya has not got enough opportunities to shine with the bat in the series but has contributed with the ball. As he looks for opportunities to display his authority, Pandya was spotted signing autographs for fans ahead of the third T20I. In a video that went viral on social media, Pandya was spotted asking a young fan 'Kaha karu? T-Shirt par? (Where should I give it, on the T-shirt?). Fans loved his humble gesture and made the video viral on social media. Will Rohit Sharma Play in Mumbai vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of India Test and ODI Captain Featuring in India's Domestic First-Class Competition.

Hardik Pandya Shows Heartwarming Gesture As He Signs Autograph For Young Fan

The most grounded down to earth human Ik!!❤️ Idolo you inspired me yet again ! I'm soo proud of you 🌟♾️💙#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/e3G11wN7VI — Hardiklipsa (@93Lipsa) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)