India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma made his much-awaited red-ball domestic return. Rohit Sharma was named in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. The ace cricketer's decision to play in India's domestic first-class competition came after Team India suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket to be eligible for the national cricket team selection. Rohit Sharma's Slump Continues Upon Domestic Return! Ace India Batter Falls For Three During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Rohit Sharma's return to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir ended on a poor note. The ace batter was dismissed for three runs in the first innings by speedster Umar Nazir. In the second innings, Rohit Sharma made 28 runs off 35 balls, including two fours and three sixes. However, the veteran batter was removed by Jammu and Kashmir bowler Yudhvir Singh. Mumbai lost the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match by five wickets against Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit's poor outing with the bat in the match against Jammu and Kashmir was heavily criticised by the cricket pundits.

Defending champions Mumbai are set to play their final group-stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Meghalaya. The Mumbai vs Meghalaya clash will start on Thursday, January 30. The defeat against Jammu and Kashmir has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai of advancing to the quarter-finals. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will now need to beat Meghalaya by a significant margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in Mumbai vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

According to a report by PTI, India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma could miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Meghalaya. The report further added that a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed the unavailability of three players (Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer). "He will join the Indian team," the source said to PTI. Rohit Sharma Ranji Trophy Stats: A Look At Numbers of Indian Captain in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

The PTI report stated that all three Indian cricketers will join the national side for the three-match ODI series against the England national cricket team starting on February 6.

