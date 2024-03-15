Ahead of their opening Indian Premier League 2024 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have begun training at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The franchise shared a post on their official 'X' handle in which they could be seen performing 'puja' before beginning their practice session. Many prominent players such as Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and support staff members such as Abhishek Nayar were present during the event. KKR Jersey for IPL 2024 Leaked? Pictures of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players in Potential New Kit Go Viral Ahead of Upcoming Season

KKR Players Perform Puja Ahead Of IPL 2024

Starting the season right way 🙏🌸 pic.twitter.com/BNZIvLEugm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)