LSG skipper KL Rahul continues his brilliant form in IPL 2022 as he scored yet another half-century - his 30th in IPL - during the clash against KKR at the DY Patil Stadium. With this, Rahul surpassed 500 runs for a fifth consecutive season in the competition.

