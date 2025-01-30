Not many days are left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to start and there have been several reports stating that the stadiums aren't ready for the tournament. Amidst this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the Gaddafi Stadium, one of the three venues in Pakistan which will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches and it invited a flurry of reactions from fans. The video had an overall view of the Gaddafi Stadium and it contained parts where it was seen that construction work was still going on. The PCB, while sharing the video, wrote, "Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view?" Fans reacted to the video as well as the caption, asking what was 'stunning' about it with the stadium not fully ready yet. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Gaddafi Stadium to Be Handed Over on February 11 Confirm PCB Sources.

Pakistan Cricket Board Shares Video of 'New-Look' Gaddafi Stadium

Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! 🏟️✨ ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view? 👇 We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series & #ChampionsTrophy 🏆@ICC… pic.twitter.com/fsr3WoYI03 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 30, 2025

'Where's the Sight I'm Supposed to Behold'

where’s the sight i’m supposed to behold https://t.co/QuwTrprdaU — Urooj Mansab Khan (@UroojMK) January 30, 2025

'What is Stunning and Breathtaking About It'

This is the venue to host the final of #ChampionsTrophy if India don’t make it to the final. This stadium has just single tier with no roof. What is stunning and breathtaking about it? @ICC https://t.co/OPUpq0kurr — Mandar Kalegaonkar (@mrkalegaonkar) January 30, 2025

'Konsa Angle Se Stunning Hai?'

Konsa angle se stunning hai? https://t.co/V4lUne4Aw5 — Shubham (@breathelfc) January 30, 2025

'Stunning Where'

'Why Are They Trolling Themselves?'

Why are they trolling themselves? https://t.co/6Is9HLNYSm — Parth Gandhi گاندھی 🏳️‍🌈 (@iPGandhi) January 30, 2025

'Stunning?'

