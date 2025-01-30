Not many days are left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to start and there have been several reports stating that the stadiums aren't ready for the tournament. Amidst this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the Gaddafi Stadium, one of the three venues in Pakistan which will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches and it invited a flurry of reactions from fans. The video had an overall view of the Gaddafi Stadium and it contained parts where it was seen that construction work was still going on. The PCB, while sharing the video, wrote, "Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view?" Fans reacted to the video as well as the caption, asking what was 'stunning' about it with the stadium not fully ready yet. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Gaddafi Stadium to Be Handed Over on February 11 Confirm PCB Sources.

Pakistan Cricket Board Shares Video of 'New-Look' Gaddafi Stadium

'Where's the Sight I'm Supposed to Behold'

'What is Stunning and Breathtaking About It'

'Konsa Angle Se Stunning Hai?'

'Stunning Where'

'Why Are They Trolling Themselves?'

'Stunning?'

