Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history during the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match completing 200 wickets in the cash-rich league by dismissing MI batter Mohammad Nabi. Chahal became the first-ever bowler to achieve the feat. The cricketing fraternity congratulated Chahal on his milestone and came up with reactions on social media. Some of them are mentioned below: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Complete 200 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024

Kuldeep Yadav

Congratulations brother @yuzi_chahal 👏🏻👏🏻♥️ 200th and counting… IPL wickets 🤩 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 22, 2024

AB de Villers

Yuzvendra Chahal! The king of bowling in the IPL. Number 1👏 Well done @yuzi_chahal — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 22, 2024

Ravi Shastri

Well Done CHAHAL on a terrific feat. 200 is no mean achievement. Plenty more to come. Tribute to your consistency over the years. God bless. @yuzi_chahal @rajasthanroyals #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/SeAMxtS4ye — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 22, 2024

Robin Uthappa

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal on getting your 200th IPL wicket!! 👏🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 22, 2024

Irfan Pathan

Cricket ke maidaan mein chess khelne wale Gendbaaz @yuzi_chahal ko bahot Mubarak 200 IPL wickets. Legendary numbers. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2024

