The Indian Premier League 2023 season would be memorable for many reasons, one being that it has had a very long final. The summit clash was scheduled to be played on May 28, but rain prevented it from happening. The match was shifted to the reserve day and all seemed fine until the skies opened up again when CSK started their run chase. The match was finally started at 12:10 am IST on May 30. Fans stated that this was the 'longest ever IPL 2023 final' with the game officially heading into its third day! See some reactions. Ground Staff Uses Sponge to Dry Up Area Near Pitch As Rain Interrupts Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Fans React.

'Longest IPL Final Ever'

IPL final started on May 28th & winners will be decided on May 30th. Longest IPL final ever. pic.twitter.com/U4KDEg8SPa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Hello and Welcome to Day 3!

hello and welcome to Day 3 of the IPL 2023 final — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 29, 2023

Longest IPL Final

'Longest Ever You'll See'

Is it a @IPL final or a test cricket final😆. The match is in the third day yet has it overs left to bowl. Longest T20/ IPL final you'll probably see ever🏏#CSKvGT #IPLFinal2023 #NarendraModiStadium — Eshaan Verma (@eshaan_ve) May 29, 2023

Three Days for A T20 to Finish

We are still only halfway into the #IPL2023Final. A T20 match that was supposed to get over on May 28, will now get over on 30. Two years ago, Ahmedabad had hosted a 2-day Test match. — Aayush Puthran (@aayushputhran) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)