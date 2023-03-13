Virat Kohli seems to be back in his energetic and intense self when fielding after his century as this time he takes a jibe on umpire Nitin Menon. In the 35th over of the Australian Innings, Ravichandran Ashwin found Travis Head's pads in front of the wicket. Nitin gave it a not out and after it was reviewed, it was seen the ball just clipped the wickets and the umpires call stood allowing Head to survive. As everyone got back to their positions, Virat said to Nitin, "Yeh mai hota to out tha, mai hota to pakka out tha" (If it was me, then it was out. If it was me then it was clear out). In reply Nitin laughed and showed him a thumbs up. India Qualifies for WTC Final As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test 2023, To Meet Australia in Summit Clash.

Virat Kohli Takes A Jibe At Umpire Nitin Menon

"Mai hota to out tha... Mai hota to kabka out hota." - Kohli to Nitin Menon. (When Travis head survived an umpire's call) !!@imVkohli || 😭😭❤#INDvAUS • #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/KIkekOQMQw — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 (@SaurabhTripathS) March 13, 2023

subhead

Virat jokes with umpire Nitin menon on umpires call Virat : Main hota toh Out deta 😄#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kMbi3UhRfT — Samant (@samyend) March 13, 2023

