Kolkata Knight Riders shared interesting messages for all other IPL franchises on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2022. Taking to Twitter, the Kolkata franchise shared pictures of sweets unique to each team alongside one from the City of Joy.
Take a look at these posts:
Mumbai Indians:
Tilgul 🤝 Nolen Gurer Rosogolla
Happiness comes in round shape, doesn't it @mipaltan? 😉#MakarSankranti #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/siMpSFUESV
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Rajasthan Royals:
Ghevar 🤝 Gujia
Hey, @rajasthanroyals! Kuch meetha ho jaaye? 😋#MakarSankranti #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/iG7T0O4FNA
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Chennai Super Kings:
Pongal 🤝 Nolen Gurer Payesh
Wishing you a 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵 and yellovely Thai Pongal, @ChennaiIPL! 💛💜#Pongal #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/NjBmx7BMl6
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Team Lucknow:
Khichdi 🤝 Patishapta Pithe
Janaab @TeamLucknowIPL, pehle aap! 😊#MakarSankranti #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/8GTB0SjZ7y
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Punjab Kings:
Makki di roti te sarso da saag!
Chalo badshaho, @PunjabKingsIPL, khaane de baad thoda ho jaaye jolbhora korapak 😉#Lohri #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/PdvFZCUTzY
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Delhi Capitals:
Purani Dilli se Joynagar tak sirf Moa 🤝 Gajak 😍@DelhiCapitals #MakarSankranti #PaushSankranti. pic.twitter.com/05Rea15KMT
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Ariselu 🤝 Dudh Puli@SunRisers, we can’t say no to sweets 🎁 #Sankranti #PaushSankranti. pic.twitter.com/Tye9fd0DuW
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Ahmedabad Team:
Jalebi 🤝 Malpoa
PS Amdavadi team, Twitter aap ke intezaar mein hai 👀🙏#Uttarayan #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/1PzoQhJUmr
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Mysore Pak 🤝 Patali Gur @RCBTweets, that's some sweet combo! 😉#MakarSankranti #PaushSankranti pic.twitter.com/FauEV3mhyj
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022
