The high-voltage fourth Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne has set a new mark for the highest single-day attendance in a Test match between the two cricketing powerhouses. On Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, a record 87,242 spectators filled the stands at the iconic Melbourne stadium. Notably, the tickets for the opening day of the thrilling fourth Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 were sold two weeks ahead of the thrilling encounter. The Australia national cricket team ended the opening day on a high note with a solid 311/6. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is locked at 1-1. 'Clown Kohli' Australian Newspaper Targets Virat Kohli With a Cheeky Back Page Image After His Shoulder Charge on 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

