Michael Vaughan praised young Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi and likened him to Shubman Gill after he smashed a half-century in his debut IPL innings during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on April 3. The 18-year-old attracted a lot of eyeballs as he played some eye-catching shots on both sides of the wicket and ended up scoring 54 runs off 27 deliveries. Vaughan called Raghuvanshi a 'wonderful young player' and wrote, "Looks a wonderful young player .. Tall , Elegant & very similar to Shubman gill." Angkrish Raghuvanshi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About KKR’s Batting Sensation in IPL 2024.

Michael Vaughan Likens Angkrish Raghuvanshi to Shubman Gill

Looks a wonderful young player .. Tall , Elegant & very similar to Shubman gill https://t.co/PilPLRiWhW — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2024

