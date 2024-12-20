Minnu Mani was named 'Impact Fielder of the Series' in the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024. The India women's national cricket team produced a commanding performance with both bat and ball as they beat West Indies by 60 runs in the decider to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 on December 19. As has been happening for quite some time now, the team management rewarded the best fielding effort in the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024. Fielding coach Munish Bali lauded the efforts of Radha Yadav, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues and also Smriti Mandhana and asked Richa Ghosh to pick the winner of the medal. The Indian wicketkeeper chose Minnu Mani, before presenting her the medal. Minnu Mani had taken a splendid catch in the IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I to dismiss Hayley Matthews. Richa Ghosh's Joint-Fastest Fifty, Radha Yadav's Four-Fer Help India Women Thrash West Indies Women To Win T20I Series 2–1.

Minnu Mani Wins Fielding Medal

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 The fielding medal 🏅 for #INDvWI T20I series goes to... Find out 😎🔽 #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/L5wNDXRMPG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 20, 2024

