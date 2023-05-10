Mitchell Marsh was run out under bizarre circumstances after he was involved in a mix-up with Manish Pandey in the second innings of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. This happened in the fourth over of the match when Pandey dabbed a ball and started running. But Ajinkya Rahane, the fielder, quickly latched on to the ball and by then, Mitchell Marsh, the non-striker, was already in the middle of the pitch. Rahane used his presence of mind to run towards the non-striker's end instead of throwing the ball and knock out the bails. MS Dhoni Hits on Deepak Chahar’s Head for Fun After CSK vs DC Toss in IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

Watch Mitchell Marsh's Run Out Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)