As the Women’s Ashes Test gets underway today between England and Australia, Aussie pacer, Mitchell Starc, was spotted standing in a queue to get an entry into Trent Bridge to catch the opening day’s play between England and Australia. The pacer was in line in order to catch his wife and cricketer, Alyssa Healy in action as she is going to make her captaincy debut in the historic test match. Women's Ashes 2023: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Excited for 'Most Hyped Series' Against England.

Mitchell Starc Waits in Queue

Mitchell Starc is here of course, waiting in an already crowded queue to get into Trent Bridge for the opening day of the #WAshes Test with Alyssa Healy captaining for the first time pic.twitter.com/wf6g7hUuut — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 22, 2023

