The bail-switching act has made a return once again to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, with Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal being the ones involved on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 30. This happened in the 33rd over of the fourth innings when Starc was seen switching the bails at the non-striker's end while walking towards his run-up. Jaiswal immediately went and changed what the pacer did, putting the bails where they were initially. Starc looked back and watched while Yashasvi Jaiswal changed the bails back. The video of this went viral on social media. IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Test Match Ever at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Starc Switches Bails, Yashasvi Jaiswal Changes it Back

The bail-switching antics are back! This time between Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oK8xkSd4qI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)