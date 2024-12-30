The IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match has been a splendid showdown and it can be seen from the record number of fans who have turned up every day to watch the action live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The venue now has a new attendance record after a total of 51,371 fans (as recorded at 12:06 pm local time) showed up to watch Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test. As a result of this, the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG now has seen a total of 3,50,700 fans attend over five days, which is the most at the venue, going past the total of 3,50,534, a record which was set during an Australia vs England match in 1937. IND vs AUS 4th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at MCG Breaks Record of Largest Crowd In History to Attend Boxing Day Test.

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Sets All-Time MCG Attendance Record

🚨 ALL-TIME MCG TEST ATTENDANCE RECORD 🚨 We've officially surpassed the attendance record set in 1936/37 when Australia faced England — a Test which spanned six days! pic.twitter.com/Kykmz8KY65 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 30, 2024

Record Number of Fans at MCG for IND vs AUS Boxing Day

At 12.06pm local time, Cricket Australia announced an all-time record Test match crowd for the MCG. The attendance of 51,371 so far on day five takes the total to 350,700. This beats the total of 350,534 v England in January 1937, which was played over over six days #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)