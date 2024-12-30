The IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match has been a splendid showdown and it can be seen from the record number of fans who have turned up every day to watch the action live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The venue now has a new attendance record after a total of 51,371 fans (as recorded at 12:06 pm local time) showed up to watch Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test. As a result of this, the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG now has seen a total of 3,50,700 fans attend over five days, which is the most at the venue, going past the total of 3,50,534, a record which was set during an Australia vs England match in 1937. IND vs AUS 4th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at MCG Breaks Record of Largest Crowd In History to Attend Boxing Day Test.

