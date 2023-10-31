Pakistan is currently playing Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash. Pakistan has struggled in this competition with their bowling with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf missing the support of Naseem Shah who is injured. A fan was spotted at the stands with a placard reading 'Miss You Naseem Saha'. Fans called the misspelled version of Naseem Shah's name as 'Bengalification' of his name and took to social media immediately to react on it. PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kolkata Biryani, Kebabs on Pakistan Cricket Team’s Menu Ahead of Bangladesh Match.

Full Support From Saha Community

Full support from me on behalf of Saha community around the world ✊🤙👌 https://t.co/Em7aA18aDZ — Abhijeet Saha (@abhijeetsaha33) October 31, 2023

Naseem Saha is Bengali

Naseem Shah ~ Gujarati Naseem Shah ~ Bengali https://t.co/6brCFRGCQv — Sulay (@Sulay177) October 31, 2023

Honorary Bengali

If the team is in Kolkata, you become an honorary Bengali even if you do not travel. Wriddhiman’s relative is here. https://t.co/mxcCsbLabh — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 31, 2023

More Fans Love It

Naseem Shah+Wriddhiman Saha

Naseem shah + Wridhiman Shah = Naseem Saha — Savash 🇮🇳 (@savash_04) October 31, 2023

