The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team battled out in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. While India had a 1-0 lead in the series, the Australian side came back strong with bowlers picking up quick wickets and Head scoring a century. His wicket though spurred huge surprise as Siraj and Head confronted on the field after the wicket. While Travis Head claimed that he said ‘it was a good delivery’, Mohammed Siraj called it a lie and explained his side. Siraj acknowledged that he was excited with the wicket and added that he respects every individual on the field. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mohammed Siraj’s Send-Off to Travis Head Sparks Tensions in Pink-Ball Test.

Mohammed Siraj on Confrontation With Travis Head

Stunning revelation! @mdsirajofficial breaks his silence on his verbal clash with #TravisHead during Day 2 of the pink-ball Test! 😳 PS. Don't miss @harbhajan_singh's advice to DSP Sahab! 🫣#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test, Day 3 👉 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy… pic.twitter.com/x0IqMVG1Ir — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)