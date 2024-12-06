Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney stitched a steady partnership on Day 1 of the India vs Australia second Test at Adelaide. Their partnership in the final session of the day frustrated the Indian bowlers so much that Mohammed Siraj ended up throwing the ball at Labuschagne once when the latter pulled out of his batting stance late on one occasion. Labuschagne saw movement behind the sightscreen and hence had to pull out late but Siraj didn't like it and in anger, he threw the ball towards the batter. Consecutive Floodlight Failure Interrupts IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne

• Man runs behind the sight screen with a beer snake • Marnus pulls away while Siraj is running in • Siraj is not happy All happening at Adelaide Oval 🫣 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gRburjYhHg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 6, 2024

