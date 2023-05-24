Mohit Sharma had a season of comeback for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. After missing out on IPL cricket for several years, he returns looking better than ever and helped GT reach the playoffs and also put in a good performance in the playoffs against Chennai Super Kings and dismissed MS Dhoni at the death too. Some people, claiming themselves to be CSK and MS Dhoni fans took to social media to hurl abuses at the fast bowler. The distasteful and hateful comments were visible on Instagram and on Twitter. Shubman Gill Abused: Users Claiming To Be RCB Fans Use Hateful Comments Against Gujarat Titans Batsman After his Match-Winning Century Knocks Royal Challengers Bangalore Out of IPL 2023.

Note: The Reactions Contain Strong Language

'Not Cricket Fans'

To all those abusing Mohit Sharma in the comments section of his Instagram, you don’t deserve to call yourself cricket fans. You are just a Troll. pic.twitter.com/iwxv5LyEI4 — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) May 23, 2023

What Say?

Heart Goes Out For Mohit

Im not a big fan of Mohit Sharma but my heart goes out for him and his sister who are facing social media harassment and abuse from Dhoni fans💔 https://t.co/9sUM114XF9 pic.twitter.com/qHWndgVvhY — 🅱 🏏 (@OMG__82) May 23, 2023

Shameful

Im not a big fan of Mohit Sharma but my heart goes out for him who's facing social media harassment and abuse from fixer fans💔 https://t.co/cMfExsiBTV pic.twitter.com/FEiXNR28XI — Pallavi Paul (@Pallavi_paul21) May 23, 2023

Repeat of What Happened With Shubman Gill

Last match me gill ke saath jo hua wo galat tha, aur koi samajhdar cricket fan use support nahi karta hai. Lekin ye Mohit Sharma ke comment box me Dhoni fans jo kar rahe hai ye sahi hai kya? Journalist Saab muhh me dahi to nahi jama hai na? Agar kuchh kehne me asamarth hai to… pic.twitter.com/k8HUOjOUxw — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) May 23, 2023

Unfortunate Comments

Mohit Sharma also getting abuses for dismissing Dhoni 💔 https://t.co/Ep9dxYWJ0p pic.twitter.com/sDXidNMv0o — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 23, 2023

