Prithvi Shaw has served his purpose playing a short and crisp knock at the top od the order and as Delhi Capitals need an extra bowler, they bring in Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh shined for them in the last game and with a total to defend, Delhi Capitals will look forward to the impact he brings as an impact player.

Mukesh Kumar Comes in as Impact Player

