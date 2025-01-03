Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at the Indian management for 'resting' regular Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma for the crucial fifth Test match against the Australia national cricket team at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Navjot Singh Sidhu uploaded a video on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he criticised Indian management's decision to rest Rohit Sharma. Sidhu also gave examples of former captains who were not dropped or rested after having a poor year or bad run in Test cricket. After getting bundled out for 185 runs, India ended their day on a high note as stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Australia opener Usman Khawaja. At Stumps, the hosts are at 9/1 in three overs. Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Rohit Sharma As He Registers Highest Individual Score by an Indian Captain in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Fans React to This Crazy Stat!

Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares Thoughts on Rohit Sharma

A Captain should never be dropped midstream nor given the option to opt out … sends wrong signals …. Have seen Captain s like Mark Taylor , Azharuddin etc persisted as captain for a year despite bad form …. @ImRo45 deserved more respect and faith from the management …… pic.twitter.com/OJcSF9r3fU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 3, 2025

