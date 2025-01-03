Cricket can have some really crazy statistics and here's one! Jasprit Bumrah now has the highest score by an Indian captain in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after he scored 22 runs off 17 deliveries in the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 saw Rohit Sharma return as captain for the Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne Test matches where he scored just 31 runs in total with a top-score of 10. Bumrah led India in the Perth Test and is leading India in the Sydney Test after Rohit opted to rest. Fans have shared their thoughts to this insane stat! Was Washington Sundar Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah Registers Highest Score by an Indian Captain in BGT 2024-25

Jasprit Bumrah's 12* is now the highest individual score by an Indian captain in this series. That pretty much sums up this BGT. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 3, 2025

'Wasn't Ready for This Stat'

Woah woah woah. Wasn't ready for this stat 🤣 https://t.co/TpHlAa35xN — ⚪️Girish Prabhu⚫️ (@girishthetoon) January 3, 2025

'Bumrah is Inevitable'

Ek aor record😭 .bumrah is inevitable. He is God . God is bumrah .bumrah is everything .bumrah is centre of universe. Bumrah is bumrah https://t.co/cFJ0ecqUh7 — Rajveer (@Rajveerkap) January 3, 2025

'Upgraded Version of Cummins'

With the captaincy, Bumrah looks like an upgraded version of Cummins. Better bowling, impact with the bat. Now only thing left to prove is his acumen again like in Perth. https://t.co/ciBEeqcCaS — Niharika mishra (@Niharikam1) January 3, 2025

'And Here We Are Dreaming of WTC Final'

and here we were dreaming of reaching wtc final 😭 https://t.co/hOQG0VzGZz — 🥢 (@cheeesecakees) January 3, 2025

Another Fan Reacts to This Stat

