Mumbai Indians have been experimenting with their playing XI during the final stages of the IPL 2022 league stage. This has resulted in many players making their debuts either for the franchise or in the competition. But MI fans were left disappointed as Arjun Tendulkar wasn't handed his debut for the clash against SRH.

What's the Point

What's the point of having Arjun Tendulkar in the squad if you're not going to give him 2 games? — Kunal Gawli (@gawliist) May 17, 2022

For the Last Game

Hoping

Hope so Arjun Tendulkar in the last match😥 https://t.co/OahlDoelDL — Roller_roller_T (@Kalakala_kalak) May 17, 2022

Feeling Bad

MI is now trying out every other guy in squad except Arjun Tendulkar. Feeling bad for this guy. — Akshat Anand (@anandakshat20) May 17, 2022

Questions

#staraikelungal @starsportstamil How long Arjun Tendulkar has to wait. Inconsequential match today. Why he was not considered? — Manohar Madhavan (@Manohar1223) May 17, 2022

