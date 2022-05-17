Mumbai Indians have been experimenting with their playing XI during the final stages of the IPL 2022 league stage. This has resulted in many players making their debuts either for the franchise or in the competition. But MI fans were left disappointed as Arjun Tendulkar wasn't handed his debut for the clash against SRH.

What's the Point

For the Last Game

Hoping

Feeling Bad

Questions

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)