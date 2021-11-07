Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first. Men in Green step with an unchanged side against Scotland. Here's the playing XI for both teams.

Teams:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

