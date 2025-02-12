Pakistan national cricket team secured a dominating victory in the last league stage encounter of the Tri-Nation series and entered the final alongside New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan and co defeated South Africa by 7-wickets and made their place in the summit clash. South Africa batted first in the game and posted a big total of 352 on the board riding on the knocks of Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen. Initially it seemed like a very good total but during the chase, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha stitched a 260-run partnership with both scoring centuries and took Pakistan comfortably over the finishing line. Wiaan Mulder scalped two wickets for South Africa. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter's LBW Dismissal for Just 23 Runs During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025.

Pakistan Qualify For Tri-Series 2025 Final

One of the all-time great ODI chases! ✨ Pakistan book a place in the tri-series final after scaling down 3️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ 🏏#3Nations1Trophy | #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/ZmR2LkrR6k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 12, 2025

