Eight top teams around the world will be in action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 competition. The ahead of the 20-day tournament, many teams will play warm up games. Afghanistan national cricket team will take on Pakistan Shaheens on February 14 and the match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan match will start at 2:30 PM. Sadly, there will be telecast or live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan warm up match. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament Practice Games.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan

Champions Trophy Mode 🔛 📸📸: AfghanAtalan have hit the ground running in Lahore this afternoon as they prepare for their maiden participation at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 🏆👊#AfghanAtalan | #ChampionsTrophy | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/2aYS72NX21 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)