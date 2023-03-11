Rilee Rossouw was on fire as Multan Sultans chased down the highest total of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 as they scored 244/6 against Peshawar Zalmi on March 10. Babar Azam's side batted first and put on 242/6, which was the highest in the league's history until Rossouw's effort, which saw Multan Sultans scale down the 243-run target with five balls to spare. Rossouw also created history for himself, breaking his own record to score the fastest hundred in PSL history off 41 balls. Highest Successful Run Chase in Franchise T20: Rilee Rossouw's Fiery Century in PSL 2023 Makes Multan Sultans Create New Record.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Video Highlights:

