Phoebe Litchfield had a fantastic ODI series against India. She didn't start well in the Test series but once the ODIs commenced. she has delivered strong performances consecutively. This time she provides the finishing touches as she scores a sensational century, also his second of his career in the 3rd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. She achieved the feat in just 109 deliveries. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024: Star All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Determined To Break Australia’s 16-Year-Old Win Streak.

Phoebe Litchfield Scores Her Second ODI Century

