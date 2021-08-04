Ravichandran Ashwin was surprisingly dropped for the ongoing first Test between India and England. The visitors opted for lone spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and picked four fast-bowlers- Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj- in the playing XI. Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Ashwin being dropped. And apparently, they were shocked! India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

One player who showed intent by smashing a hundred on a turning track in Chennai and even played a County game to prepare for the tour during break period is going to warm the bench at Nottingham. Nobody has showed more intent than Ashwin. Has done everything the team asks for. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 4, 2021

Speechless

So, according to this Indian think-tank Shardul or Siraj adds more value than Ravichandran Ashwin in this XI. Well, don't know about you but I am speechless...#ENGvIND — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) August 4, 2021

No Comments!

Ashwin who played county cricket while the rest of the team was going around clicking pics has been dropped. #ENGvIND — Kaapi🇮🇳 (@KappiDecoction) August 4, 2021

'Criminal'

Evidently Unhappy!

Why would somebody drop the world's best spinner Ashwin? Just wondering what is the thought process behind this.@imVkohli @Rashwin9 — Panchapagesa Murali (@Muralipm) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)