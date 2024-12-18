Ravichandran Ashwin announced his International retirement on December 18, 2024 after the end of the India vs Australia third Test at Brisbane. A legend of the game, Ashwin dominated the Test cricket arena playing 107 matches and taking 537 wickets. As he hung up his boots, Ashwin received wishes from all his current and former teammates. Among them were star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal who extended wishes to him through social media posts. Ravi Ashwin’s Retirement Call: No Chat With Selectors but Decision To Bid Adieu Was on Cards After New Zealand Series.

Jasprit Bumrah Extends Wishes to Ravichandran Ashwin Following His Retirement

It’s truly been an honour and a privilege to play with you and share the dressing room with you. The way you are on and off the field is remarkable. You are someone I have always looked upto. Congratulations Ash on a wonderful career, the impact you’ve had on cricket in India and… pic.twitter.com/hlM1Lz5XbK — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 18, 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal's Post For Ravichandran Ashwin

Enjoyed every moment of bowling from the other end with you. Happy retirement Ash Anna ❤️ Hopefully, I continue seeing you in the IPL and someday we get to bowl in tandem (again) 🧿 pic.twitter.com/FeVvzQlC0O — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 18, 2024

