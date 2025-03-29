Ravindra Jadeja earned another feature for his illustrious cap when the cricketer became the first player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to achieve a double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Chepauk. 25 away from 3,000 IPL runs, Jadeja reached the mark in the 17th over, with a single of Suyash Sharma. Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, winning the inaugural edition, and since has played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala (defunct), Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Lions (defunct). In 242 IPL matches, Jadeja has 3,001 runs and 160 wickets, with three fifties, one five-wicket, and three four-wicket hauls.Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Hug Each Other After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win At Chepauk Beating Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History

First player to score 3000+ runs and take 100+ wickets in IPL. Greatest all rounder of all time Sir Ravindra Jadeja for you🐐 pic.twitter.com/b3cLORV0CN — swordsman (@backwardpoint_) March 28, 2025

