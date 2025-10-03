India's vice-captain for the ongoing India vs West Indies 2025 series, Ravindra Jadeja, attained a personal feat as the all-rounder completed 50 Tests in India, when the batter went to bat on Day 2 of IND vs WI 1st Test at Ahmedabad. Jadeja has played 86 Tests for India since 2009, out of which 34 have been away, two neutral, and 50 at home; his 50th Test being the ongoing IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. In 50 Tests in India, Jadeja has scored 2049 runs, with three tons, and 238 wickets, including 13 five-wicket hauls. The ace all-rounder is currently batting on 26 and looks poised for another big score, making his 50th Test in India even more memorable. KL Rahul Registers His 11th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Attains Personal Feat

