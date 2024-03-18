The franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the WPL 2024 season trophy and also the Orange cap and Purple cap during the same season. This makes them the first team ever to do so. No team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women's Premier League (WPL) has managed to do it. RCB won the WPL 2024 season after they beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Ellyse Perry went on to win the Orange cap as she scored 347 runs. Shreyanka Patil managed to win the Purple cap as she bagged 13 wickets. RCB Fans in Bengaluru Hit The Streets To Celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team’s WPL 2024 Title Win (Watch Videos).

RCB Becomes First Team Ever to Win Title, Orange Cap and Purple Cap in Same Season

RCB become the first team to win IPL/WPL title, Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the same season.



The franchise waited 16 years for this title, and finally have done it with full domination! pic.twitter.com/EUa62O7ETg— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)