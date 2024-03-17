Royal Challengers Bangalore team won their first WPL Title. Smriti Mandhana’s team made it into the finals defeating the strong Mumbai Indians side in the semifinals with the help of a strong bowling lineup. The trend continued in the finals also as they restricted the strong Delhi Capitals batting lineup to just 113 runs. Sophie Molineux took three wickets in quick succession to give RCB a side advantage. Chasing the 114-run target, RCB kept it ‘simple’ and focused more on keeping wickets in hand rather than going big from the start. Their cautious efforts were rewarded in the end as RCB won their first WPL championship by eight wickets. Fans took to social media to share funny reactions and memes on RCB’s win in the WPL 2024 finals. Some are listed below. Three Wickets in One Over! Sophie Molineux Dismisses Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in Game-Changing Over During DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Being Dragged in Conversation

RCB womens playing WPL finals* Meanwhile Kohli: pic.twitter.com/UGiULTFHKp — H🐇. (@hp_mode2) March 17, 2024

Difference Between RCB Mens and Women Team

RCB men's Team women's team pic.twitter.com/1EaxaPSlJe — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) March 17, 2024

Fans Targeting RCB Men’s Team’s performance

RCB management to RCB men teams today pic.twitter.com/y6vLLDBw66 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 17, 2024

Comparing 16 years of Men's team to Second Year of Women's Team

1. RCB Men since 16 years 2. RCB Women in second year pic.twitter.com/Jis9xNh4Aw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024

Change of Avatar For RCB Women’s Team

'Finally'

'After 16 Years'

RCB fans after 16 years pic.twitter.com/NAvBTGpo2f — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024

