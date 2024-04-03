The Kolkata Knight Riders put up a splendid batting display during the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match and put up a score of 272/7 in 20 overs. This is the second-highest total in the history of the tournament and missed out on the highest score by just five runs which was set up by SunRisers Hyderabad last week. However, the major part to be noted is that, Royal Challengers Bengaluru who held the record for the highest team total record in IPL until last week has now slipped to number three. The fans came up with hilarious memes citing RCB on social media. Some of them are mentioned below: 26 Runs in One Over! Sunil Narine Takes Ishant Sharma to the Cleaners During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Hilarious

Comical

Giggling

Fan Mocks RCB Over Lowest IPL Total

Funny

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)