The Kolkata Knight Riders put up a splendid batting display during the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match and put up a score of 272/7 in 20 overs. This is the second-highest total in the history of the tournament and missed out on the highest score by just five runs which was set up by SunRisers Hyderabad last week. However, the major part to be noted is that, Royal Challengers Bengaluru who held the record for the highest team total record in IPL until last week has now slipped to number three. The fans came up with hilarious memes citing RCB on social media. Some of them are mentioned below: 26 Runs in One Over! Sunil Narine Takes Ishant Sharma to the Cleaners During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Hilarious

SRH and KKR to RCB's 263 : pic.twitter.com/jfgFIzam9B — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 3, 2024

Comical

Delhi Capitals it's your turn now, time to break another RCB record 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoyrNsIaZg — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 3, 2024

Giggling

Fan Mocks RCB Over Lowest IPL Total

KKR gave RCB their 49 and now took away their 263 too. What kind of generational hate is this? pic.twitter.com/41lybrCXWK — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 3, 2024

Funny

IPL 2024 Teams breaking RCB's only record of 263 be like: #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/92pA37yTDZ — Radoo (@Ungamma_ra) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)