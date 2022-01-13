Rishabh Pant scored a historic hundred in the second innings of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 in Cape Town on Thursday. He became the first Asian wicketkeeper to hit a hundred. After this feat, the cricket fraternity lauded the wicketkeeper-batsman for his effort.

See Some Reactions:

Real Superman:

Real Superman 💪 what an innings bro @RishabhPant17 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/PZuOqpiHqd — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 13, 2022

Incredible 100!

Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

Needed!

VVS Laxman Lauds Pant:

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

Agreed!

The reason why we keep talking so highly about #pant is the ability to play game changing innings! Brilliant 💯 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 13, 2022

Praise From Suryakumar Yadav:

What an innings under such a pressure situation 💯 Take a bow @RishabhPant17 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/xaDRL1ZbNZ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 13, 2022

Top-quality Knock:

“𝙏𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪!” A top-quality ton from Rishabh Pant. 💯 pic.twitter.com/rTux8U6D6L — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 13, 2022

What an Occasion:

What an occasion to bring up your 4th Test Century! 💯 A brilliant innings under extreme pressure from Rishabh Pant! Well played, Champ! 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zUUGvdxLjZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 13, 2022

Pant, Shining Like a Star:

Shone like a bright 🌟 Rishabh Pant brings up his 4th Test 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for 🇮🇳 in resilient fashion and in a time of dire need. 🙌#OneFamily #SAvIND @RishabhPant17 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/6PmKfzwSk9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 13, 2022

