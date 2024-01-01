Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and other Team India cricketers arrived in Cape Town ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media of the Indian cricketers reaching Cape Town where they will compete in the second and final Test against the Proteas. India have a point to prove, having suffered a crushing defeat by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion. South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and India will hope to end their sojourn of the Rainbow Nation with a win in the second Test. Year Ender 2023: A Year Which Once Again Eluded India From Winning ICC Title.

Team India Cricketers Arrive in Cape Town

